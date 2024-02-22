News & Insights

Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

February 22, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is the #30 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #481 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is lower by about 18.4%.

