Dow Analyst Moves: Visa

December 12, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa is the #2 analyst pick. Visa Inc is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #30 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Visa is lower by about 1.7%.

