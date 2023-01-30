The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, UnitedHealth Group is the #6 analyst pick. UnitedHealth Group Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #65 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.