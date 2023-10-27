News & Insights

Dow Analyst Moves: INTC

October 27, 2023

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Intel is the #29 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, INTC claims the #476 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Intel is showing a gain of 35.4%.

