Markets
IBM

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

March 20, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #25 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, IBM claims the #417 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, International Business Machines is lower by about 11.2%.

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM
VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.