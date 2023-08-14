News & Insights

Dow Analyst Moves: GS

August 14, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Goldman Sachs Group is the #13 analyst pick. Goldman Sachs Group also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #180 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 1.8%.

