AMGN

Dow Analyst Moves: AMGN

April 08, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

April 08, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Amgen is the #22 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AMGN claims the #326 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Amgen is lower by about 6.3%.

