Markets
NKE

Dow Analyst Moves: Nike

April 22, 2025 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nike is the #23 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, NKE claims the #315 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Nike is lower by about 24.2%.

Dow Analyst Moves: NikeVIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: Nike

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.