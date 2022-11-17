The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #476 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is lower by about 23.2%.

VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

