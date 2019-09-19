Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance is the #29 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #477 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 19.9%.

