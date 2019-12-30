Dow Analyst Moves: V

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa (V) is the #2 analyst pick. Visa is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #11 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Visa (V) is showing a gain of 42.3%.

