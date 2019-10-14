Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: V

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa is the #2 analyst pick. Visa Inc is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #13 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Visa is showing a gain of 34.7%.

