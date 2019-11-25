Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: UTX

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, United Technologies Corp (UTX) is the #7 analyst pick. United Technologies Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #101 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, United Technologies Corp (UTX) is showing a gain of 38.8%.

