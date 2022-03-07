The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers Companies is the #28 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, TRV claims the #480 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 10.3%.

VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: TRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.