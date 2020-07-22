Markets
RTX

Dow Analyst Moves: RTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Raytheon Technologies is the #10 analyst pick. Raytheon Technologies Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #119 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Raytheon Technologies is lower by about 32.8%.

Dow Analyst Moves: RTX
VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: RTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RTX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular