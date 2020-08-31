Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: NKE

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nike is the #7 analyst pick. Nike also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #97 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Nike is showing a gain of 9.8%.

