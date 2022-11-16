Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

November 16, 2022

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Merck is the #13 analyst pick. Merck also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #161 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Merck is showing a gain of 30.8%.

