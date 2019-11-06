Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: MMM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 3M (MMM) is the #29 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, MMM claims the #483 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, 3M (MMM) is lower by about 8.8%.

