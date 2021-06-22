Dow Analyst Moves: MCD

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #10 analyst pick. McDonald's also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #130 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, McDonald's is showing a gain of 9.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.