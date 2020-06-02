Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: MCD

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #11 analyst pick. McDonald's also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #116 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, McDonald's is lower by about 5.5%.

