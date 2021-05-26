Dow Analyst Moves: KO

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Coca-Cola is the #20 analyst pick. Within the broader S&aP 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, KO claims the #267 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Coca-Cola is showing a gain of 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.