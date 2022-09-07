Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: JPM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase is the #16 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, JPMorgan Chase ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #229 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 27.3%.

