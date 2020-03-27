Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: INTC

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Intel is the #26 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, INTC claims the #439 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Intel is lower by about 9.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

