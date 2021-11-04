Dow Analyst Moves: HD

Markets
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #17 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, HD claims the #262 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Home Depot is showing a gain of 39.7%.

