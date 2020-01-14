Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: GS

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is the #9 analyst pick. Goldman Sachs Group also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #121 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is showing a gain of 7.4%.

