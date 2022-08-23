Dow Analyst Moves: DOW

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Dow (DOW) is the #26 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, DOW claims the #447 spot.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Dow (DOW) is lower by about 2.3%.
