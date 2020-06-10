Markets
DIS

Dow Analyst Moves: DIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walt Disney is the #19 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, DIS claims the #269 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walt Disney is lower by about 15.3%.

Dow Analyst Moves: DIS
VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: DIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular