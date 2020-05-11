Dow Analyst Moves: CVX

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron is the #3 analyst pick. Chevron is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #40 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Chevron is lower by about 22.5%.

