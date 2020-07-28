Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #15 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CSCO claims the #181 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Cisco Systems is lower by about 3.0%.

