Markets
CSCO

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #12 analyst pick. Cisco Systems also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #133 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Cisco Systems is lower by about 10.1%.

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO
VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular