Markets
CAT

Dow Analyst Moves: CAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Caterpillar (CAT) is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CAT claims the #445 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Caterpillar (CAT) is showing a gain of 8.5%.

Dow Analyst Moves: CAT
VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular