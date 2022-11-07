Dow Analyst Moves: BA

Markets
November 07, 2022 — 01:31 pm EST

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Boeing is the #1 analyst pick. Boeing is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #28 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Boeing is lower by about 18.5%.

