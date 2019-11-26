Dow Analyst Moves: BA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Boeing (BA) is the #16 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Boeing ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #221 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Boeing (BA) is showing a gain of 15.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.