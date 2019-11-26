Markets
BA

Dow Analyst Moves: BA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Boeing (BA) is the #16 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Boeing ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #221 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Boeing (BA) is showing a gain of 15.6%.

Dow Analyst Moves: BA
VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular