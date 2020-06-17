Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: AXP

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, American Express is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, American Express Co. ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #207 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, American Express is lower by about 15.8%.

