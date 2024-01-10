Dow Adds Triple Digits; Nasdaq Nabs 4-Straight

Wall Street turned in a win Wednesday, building on modest midday gains as investors eyed inflation data that will round out the week. The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits, with the latter extending its daily winning streak to four. The S&P 500 nabbed a healthy win as well, and is the sole index of the major three that's higher so far this month.

5 Things to Know Today

OpenAI launched two new products: The GPT Store enables users to list personalized chatbots, while ChatGPT Team is a new option for businesses. (CNBC)

Boeing's (BA) CEO David Calhoun said the company will tackle the most recent 737 MAX jet incident with "100% and complete transparency." (MarketWatch) E-commerce stock could fall prey to weak backdrop. This energy stock brushed off a couple off bull notes today. Dividend and buyback program hikes boost homebuilding stock.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil, Gold Prices Settle Lower

Oil futures finished lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a weekly rise in commercial crude supply and increases in gasoline and distillate inventories that were larger than analysts anticipated. For the session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery shed 87 cents, or 1.2%, to finish at $71.37 per barrel.

Gold futures settled lower as well, as investors await this week's inflation data that could dictate how the central bank moves forward with interest rates. February-dated gold lost $5.20 to close at $2,027.80 per ounce.

