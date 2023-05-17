News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow Adds 408 Points on Hopes of Debt Ceiling Deal

May 17, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks rallied on Wednesday, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden seemed to make progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks, with McCarthy noting a deal could happen by the end of the week. Also boosting investor sentiment was a rebound in bank stocks. The Dow rose 408 points, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq settling firmly higher as well. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day win streak.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Closing Index Summary May 172023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats May 172023

 Things to Know Today 

  1. Pfizer (PFE) will raise $31 billion in a debt offering to fund its Seagen (SGEN) buyout, per a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (CNBC)
  2. The United Nations weather organization said there's an over 60% chance Earth temperatures will hit a key climate marker in the next five years. (MarketWatch)
  3. Wix.com stock brushed off two price-target hikes today.
  4. Electric vehicle name reveals $125 million public offering.
  5. C3.ai stock surged on upbeat preliminary quarterly results.

Earnings May 172023

Unusual Options Activity May 172023

Gold, Oil Settle on Opposite Sides

Oil prices finished higher on Wednesday, as investors turned optimistic about energy demand and the overall economic backdrop amid progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks. June-dated crude added $1.97, or 2.8%, to close at $72.83 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices settled at a seven-week low as the U.S. dollar strengthened and traders eyed interest rates. June-dated gold fell $8.10, or 0.4%, to close at $1,984.90 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.