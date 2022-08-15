Dow Adds 151 Points, Logs Longest Win Streak Since May

Stocks reversed earlier losses on Monday to score solid wins, as traders brushed off disappointing economic data out of China, as well as a surprise interest rate cut. The Dow added 151 points to log a fourth-straight gain -- its longest win streak since May. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also finished comfortably higher, the former notching its highest close since April 21. Investors now look to this week's incoming slew of retail earnings, with Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT) on the docket.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 33,912.44) added 151.4 points, or 0.5% for the day. Visa (V) led the gainers, adding 2.4%. Chevron (CVX) paced the laggards, falling 1.9%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,297.14) rose 17 points, or 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,128.05) gained 80.9 points, or 0.6% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 19.95) rose 0.4 point, or 2.2% for the day.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold, Oil Prices Breach Key Levels

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, as investors grew concerned about the disappointing economic data out of China. Plus, the the possibility of an Iran nuclear deal helped push black gold below the psychologically significant $90 level for the first time in more than one week. September-dated crude fell $2.68, or 2.9%, to settle at $89.41 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices also finished lower, settling below the key $1,800 level for their lowest close in over one week as well. A stronger U.S. dollar was partially to blame for the precious metal's tumble. December-dated gold shed $17.40, or 1%, to close at $1,798.10 an ounce.

