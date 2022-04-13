DOW Acquires Minority Stake in HEH to Support Import Terminal

Dow Inc. DOW recently entered into a definitive agreement to take a minority stake in the Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH (“HEH”). It is working with HEH's current members to boost Germany's capabilities to import supplies of liquified natural gas (“LNG”), bio-liquified natural gas and synthetic natural gas through the construction of an import terminal.

The HEH consortium now includes Dow, Fluxys, Partners Group and Buss Group. It intends to construct, own and run an import terminal for liquified gases on Dow's Stade, Germany industrial park. This zero-carbon emission terminal is expected to be constructed by 2026 and will be co-located with Dow's sites in Stade. Dow is contributing the land for building the terminal and infrastructure services, off-gas heat, site services and mutual harbor use rights.

The import terminal supports the Joint Statement between the European Commission and the United States on European Energy Security by meeting up to 15% of Germany's current natural gas demand with an anticipated regasification capacity of 13.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas annually. The agreement would also enable the United States to meet roughly 25% of its goal to export 50 bcm of natural gas each year to Europe by 2030.

The project is subject to a final investment decision, which is likely by 2023.

In its last earnings call, Dow stated that it expects demand strength across its end markets to continue in 2022, aided by rising industrial production and sustained consumer spending. Dow also expects logistics issues to ease throughout this year to fulfill elevated order backlogs and pent-up customer demand. It will remain committed to making progress on its higher-return, lower-risk growth projects and efficiency programs, as well as advance its key sustainability actions to decarbonize its assets and capture higher demand for lower carbon and circular solutions, the company noted.

