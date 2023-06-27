Dow 30 Stocks To Buy? 2 To Watch Right Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), is one of the most recognized and tracked global stock market indicators. In fact, it often acts as a gauge of the overall condition of the US economy. It observes the movements of 30 prominent, mature, and financially stable companies across a variety of sectors. What’s unique about the DJIA is its price-weighted nature – companies with higher stock prices hold greater sway over the value of the index.

Dow Jones stocks are made up of some of the most notable and influential firms in the United States. Spanning a wide array of industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods. These stocks often exhibit characteristics of reliability, growth, and the ability to enhance shareholder value. Additionally, many of the companies within the Dow Jones consistently disburse dividends, drawing the attention of investors looking for regular income. Due to their significant standing and economic impact, the performance of Dow Jones stocks can greatly affect market sentiment and the trajectory of the broader stock market.

For individual investors, investing in Dow Jones stocks can be a calculated decision. Particularly for those wanting to gain exposure to an assorted group of respected and influential companies. By including these stocks in their portfolio, investors might benefit from steady growth and regular dividend returns, thereby offsetting some of the risks tied to smaller, less established entities. Nevertheless, prior to investing in Dow Jones stocks, investors should perform comprehensive research and consider their personal risk tolerance and investment objectives, similar to any other investment decision. With that said, let’s take a look at two trending Dow Jones stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow 30 Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Apple Inc. (AAPL Stock)

First up, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is one of the world’s most valued technology corporations. The company’s product portfolio includes the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch, and services like the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud.

Late last month, Apple reported better-than-anticipated Q2 2023 earnings results. Diving in, the tech giant announced earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.44 per share, on total revenue of $94.8 billion, which also beat expectations of $92.9 billion. Though, Apple did report a 2.5% decline in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, shares of Apple stock have gained by 49.98% so far. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s afternoon trading session, AAPL stock is trading higher by 1.26% on the day at $187.64 a share.

Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock)

Next, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a worldwide powerhouse in the entertainment industry, boasting an eclectic portfolio with legendary brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic under its umbrella. Disney’s operations encompass a wide range of areas, from movie and TV production to theme parks, in addition to its digital platforms such as the streaming service, Disney+.

Just last month, Disney reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company posted Q2 2023 earnings of $0.93 per share, with revenue of $21.8 billion. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.89 per share, and revenue estimates of $21.8 billion. Also, revenue increased by 13.3% versus the same period, the previous year. Additionally, Disney said that it expects fiscal 2023 revenue to come in at approximately $88.93 billion.

So far in 2023, shares of DIS stock are up slightly by 0.24% YTD. While, during Tuesday’s afternoon trading session, Disney stock is trading modestly higher on the day by 0.53% at $89.18 a share.

