Dover's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $26.4 billion , Dover Corporation ( DOV ) is a global industrial conglomerate offering specialized equipment, components, and digital solutions. Its operations span five segments: Engineered Products; Clean Energy & Fueling; and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Ahead of the upcoming event, analysts forecast the diversified manufacturer to report a profit of $2.42 per share , up nearly 3% from $2.35 per share in the previous year's quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In the most recent quarter, the company exceeded the consensus estimate by a margin of 6.8%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect DOV to report EPS of $9.17, a 4.2% increase from $8.80 in fiscal 2023 . Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, EPS is projected to grow by 7.1% year-over-year to $9.82.

DOV stock returned 23.8% on a YTD basis, outpaced the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% rise and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLI ) 18.9% gain over the same period.

Dover Corporation's shares surged 5.7% on Jul. 25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.36 and revenue of $2.2 billion, driven by sustained demand for its engineered products and a rise in sales in that segment. In addition, the company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.05 - $9.20. Furthermore, investor confidence was bolstered by the company's announcement of the $2 billion sale of its environmental solutions unit to Terex Corp ( TEX ). Plus, on Aug. 19, Dover announced the acquisition of Criteria Labs , enhancing its Microwave Products Group's capabilities in radio frequency devices for high-reliability applications in various industries.

Analysts' consensus rating on Dover stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight "Strong Buys" and five "Holds." The average analyst price target for DOV is $202.58, suggesting a potential upside of just 6.4% from current levels.

