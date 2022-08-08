Dover's (NYSE:DOV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.505

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) will increase its dividend on the 15th of September to $0.505, which is 1.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.50. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Dover's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Dover's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:DOV Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dover Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.26 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Dover has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Dover Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dover that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

