Dover's (DOV) Subsidiary Rolls Out Flexible Film Coders

Dover Corporation’s DOV wholly-owned subsidiary Markem-Imaje is extending its line of SmartDate thermal transfer overprinters (TTO). This will ensure higher operational efficiency for flexible film packaging for food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and building products.



The introduction of three SmartDate TTO coder models features new-to-market functionality, which makes it faster to code these surfaces, while providing deeper insights into production downtime and reducing errors by minimizing costs.



The latest TTO coders are designed to aid users’ process-improvement initiatives through a built-in tool that tracks packaging-line downtime. Additionally, an improved user interface provides quicker customized access to production metrics and tasks. Further, packaging companies can print up to 455 packs per minute (ppm) as opposed to an industry average of 120-160 ppm by utilizing the new SmartDate TTO coders.



Moreover, features like MI Sigma, Relative motion, fastest access to major indicators in the TTO market, large touchscreen, and embedded video tutorials will provide greater operational efficiency. Furthermore, high-performance prints through SmartDate X65 deliver 455 ppm outpacing an industry average of 120-160 ppm, while SmartDate X65-128 delivers twice the variable print versus standard coders. These apart, SmartDate range offers other cost and quality benefits like dead-dot detection, code-checking and best-in-class consumables.



Ettlinger, the product brand for recycling systems and part of the MAAG Group and Dover, recently rolled out its latest ERF 1000 high-performance melt filter for ultra-high throughputs in recycling applications for plastic materials. The MAAG Group is a business unit of Dover Fluids segment. The innovation aims to accelerate industry trend in many parts of the world toward higher throughputs, with greater qualities on the back of increasing global demand for premium-quality recycled materials for sophisticated applications.



Dover expects to benefit from its targeted cost-reduction initiatives this year. The company has executed restructuring programs to better align costs and operations with the current market conditions through targeted facility consolidation, headcount reduction and other measures.



Throughout 2019, impressive performance by the Engineered Systems and Fluids segments, together with strong organic growth, benefits from cost-containment actions, footprint-optimization projects, and retail refrigeration are expected to negate the impact of soft demand in the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.

Dover Corporation Price and Consensus

Dover Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dover Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Atkore International Group Inc. ATKR, Cintas Corporation CTAS and Sharps Compliance Corp SMED, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Atkore International Group has a projected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. The stock has gained 57.3% so far this year.



Cintas has an estimated earnings growth rate of 12.74% for 2019. Shares of the company have rallied 58.3% year to date.



Sharps Compliance has an estimated earnings growth rate of a whopping 500% for 2019. The company has gained 20.6% so far this year.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.