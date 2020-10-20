Dover's (DOV) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

Dover Corporation DOV is an industrial conglomerate producing wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 in third-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 per share. Earnings remain unchanged year over year.

Revenue

Dover posted revenues of $1,748 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,637 million.

Outlook

For 2020, Dover expects adjusted EPS between $5.40 and $5.45.

Estimate Trend & Surprise History

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Dover for the third quarter have been stable ahead of the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $1.31 for the quarter.

As regards earnings surprise, Dover has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average beat of 13.7%.

Dover Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Dover Corporation price-eps-surprise | Dover Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank

Currently, Dover has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Market Reaction

Dover’s shares were inactive following the release. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.

Check back later for our full write up on this Dover earnings report later!

