Dover To Buy Soft-Pak

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) Monday said it agreed to buy So. Cal. Soft-Pak Inc. ("Soft-Pak"), an independent provider of integrated back office, route management and customer relationship management software solutions to the waste and recycling fleet industry.

Following the close of the transaction, Soft-Pak will become part of the Environmental Solutions Group business unit, a supplier of waste handling solutions to the North American waste and recycling industry, in Dover's Engineered Products segment.

Soft-Pak is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has a 30-year track-record of serving hundreds of waste and recycling fleets nationwide with innovative software solutions tailored to the fleet customers' unique needs.

"We are excited to bring together Soft-Pak's well-recognized industry-specific software solutions and ESG's growing software & digital portfolio. We believe the integrated solutions will drive growth of ESG's core refuse vehicle offering and associated software, and deliver tangible value-add to our waste and recycling industry customers," said CEO Richard Tobin.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

