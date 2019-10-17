Markets
DOV

Dover Tightens 2019 Adj. EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) reaffirmed and tightened the company's full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.82 to $5.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.82. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.60, an increase of 18 percent over the comparable period in 2018. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.51, for the quarter.

For the third quarter, revenue was $1.83 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year. The company said the increase was driven by organic growth of 5.6 percent and acquisition growth of 1.0 percent, partially offset by a 1.6 percent unfavorable impact from foreign exchange and 0.5 percent due to dispositions. Analysts expected revenue of $1.8 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOV

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular