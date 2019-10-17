Dover Tightens 2019 Adj. EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) reaffirmed and tightened the company's full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.82 to $5.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.82. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.60, an increase of 18 percent over the comparable period in 2018. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.51, for the quarter.

For the third quarter, revenue was $1.83 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year. The company said the increase was driven by organic growth of 5.6 percent and acquisition growth of 1.0 percent, partially offset by a 1.6 percent unfavorable impact from foreign exchange and 0.5 percent due to dispositions. Analysts expected revenue of $1.8 billion, for the quarter.

