Dover Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Incorporated in 1947 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation (DOV) is a global leader in industrial products and engineered solutions. With a market cap of $27.8 billion, Dover specializes in innovative equipment, components, and software solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability. Serving industries such as packaging, energy, refrigeration, and automation, the company delivers high-performance technologies that support critical infrastructure and manufacturing worldwide.

Shares of Dover have climbed 27.2% over the past 52 weeks and 9.5% on a YTD basis, exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22.5% gain over the past year and 4.2% return in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, DOV has also surged past the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has returned about 17.5% over the past year and 5.2% on a YTD basis.

Following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 30, Dover shares rose 4.1%. Revenue grew 1.3% year-over-year to $1.93 billion, slightly missing analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. However, adjusted EPS of $2.20 beat expectations by 5.9%, while adjusted EBITDA of $466.2 million exceeded forecasts by 7.8%, with a 24.2% margin. The company maintained a stable operating margin of 15.3%, in line with the prior year. For 2025, Dover projected adjusted EPS of $9.40 at the midpoint, 0.9% above analyst expectations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Dover Corporation’s EPS to grow 14% to $9.45. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering DOV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and five “Holds.”

The configuration has been stable over the past few months.

On Jan. 31, RBC Capital raised Dover’s price target to $214 from $196, citing a solid Q4 beat, strong bookings, healthy cash flow, stable 2025 guidance, and $2.8 billion in M&A capacity.

The mean price target of $226.78 implies an upside potential of about 10.4%. The Street-high target price of $250 suggests the stock could rally as much as 21.7%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.