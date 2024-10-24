Dover Sees Revenue and Earnings Growth in Q3 2024

Dover ( (DOV) ) has provided an update.

Dover Corporation reported a 1% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $2 billion, with GAAP earnings from continuing operations up 19% to $313 million. The company’s growth was driven by strong performance in clean energy and biopharma, despite challenges in other sectors. Dover’s strategic divestitures and continued focus on high-growth markets position it well for further expansion, with full-year GAAP EPS expected between $10.11 and $10.21. Investors can catch a deeper dive in their upcoming quarterly results webcast.

