Dover Sees Revenue and Earnings Growth in Q3 2024

October 24, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Dover ( (DOV) ) has provided an update.

Dover Corporation reported a 1% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $2 billion, with GAAP earnings from continuing operations up 19% to $313 million. The company’s growth was driven by strong performance in clean energy and biopharma, despite challenges in other sectors. Dover’s strategic divestitures and continued focus on high-growth markets position it well for further expansion, with full-year GAAP EPS expected between $10.11 and $10.21. Investors can catch a deeper dive in their upcoming quarterly results webcast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

