Dover Sees FY21 Earnings, Revenue Growth Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dover Corp. (DOV) forecast fiscal 2021 earnings per share in the range of $5.42 to $5.62, adjusted earnings per share of $6.25 to $6.45, based on full year revenue growth of 8 percent to 10 percent, or 5 percent to 6 percent on an organic basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.24 per share for the year on revenue growth of 6.7 percent to $7.06 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

