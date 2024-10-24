Dover reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.27, consensus $2.29

Reports Q3 revenue $1.98B, consensus $2.05B. Dover’s (DOV) president and CEO, Richard Tobin, said, “Dover’s third quarter results were in line with our expectations, driven by excellent production performance and positive margin mix from our growth platforms in clean energy, biopharma components, thermal connectors, and CO2 refrigeration systems. Top line performance was broad-based across the majority of the portfolio, more than offsetting near-term headwinds in polymer processing, beverage can-making, and heat exchangers for European heat pumps. Consolidated bookings continued their positive trajectory, with robust order rates in our secular-growth-exposed markets.”

