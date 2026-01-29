Dover Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase 9% Y/Y

Dover Corporation DOV has reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.20.



On a reported basis, Dover has delivered earnings of $2.01 per share in the quarter, up 17% year over year.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter increased 8.8% year over year to $2.099 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.068 billion. Organic growth grew 4.6% in the quarter.

DOV’s Margins Rose Y/Y in Q4

Cost of sales rose 8% year over year to $1.28 billion in the reported quarter. Gross profit rose 10% year over year to $821 million. The gross margin was 39.1% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 38.7%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.5% to $475.5 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.7% year over year to $521 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.8% in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 24.2%.

Dover’s Q4 Segmental Performances

The Engineered Products segment’s revenues declined 4.3% year over year to $276 million in the quarter. The reported figure fell short of our expectation of $298 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased 4.6% year over year to $67.9 million. The figure beat our estimate of $64 million.

The Clean Energy & Fueling segment’s revenues were $552 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $528 million. The figure missed our estimate of $573 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $115 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $111 million. The figure missed our estimate of $128 million.

The Imaging & Identification segment’s revenues moved up 4.6% year over year to $302 million. The reported figure beat our projection of $294 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $83.6 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $90 million.

The Pumps & Process Solutions segment’s revenues rose 21.8% year over year to $584 million in the fourth quarter and beat our estimate of $523 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment totaled $186.5 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $155 million. The reported figure was lower than our projection of $172 million.

The Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment’s revenues grew 11.4% to $387 million from $348 million in the year-earlier quarter. We had predicted revenues of $375 million for this segment. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $68 million compared with $52.6 million in fourth-quarter 2024. The figure lagged our estimate of $74.2 million.

DOV’s Bookings Rose Y/Y in Q4

Dover’s bookings at the end of the fourth quarter were worth $2.14 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.94 billion. Total bookings were higher than our estimate of $2.04 billion.

Dover’s Q4 Financial Position

The company generated a free cash flow of $487 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $385 million. The cash flow from operations amounted to $544 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $439 million.

DOV’s 2025 Performance

Dover has reported an adjusted EPS of $9.61 in 2025 compared with $8.29 in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.59. Including one-time items, the bottom line was at $7.97, down from $10.09 in 2024.

Sales rose 4% year over year to $8.09 billion from the prior-year figure of $7.75 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 billion.

Dover’s 2026 Outlook

Dover expects adjusted EPS between $10.45 and $10.65 for 2026. It anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 5-7%.

DOV Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 5.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dover’s Zacks Rank

Dover currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

DOV’s Peer Performances

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025) earnings of $2.51 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48. The bottom line increased 4.6% year over year.

Applied Industrial’s revenues of $1.16 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. However, the top line increased 8.4% year over year.

Graco Inc.’s GGG fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line grew 20% year over year.

Graco’s revenues of $593.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $585 million. Also, the top line increased 8% year over year.

Manufacturing Stock Awaiting Results

Flowserve Corporation FLS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 34.3%

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve Corp’s top line is pegged at $1.26 billion, indicating an increase of 6.7% from the prior year’s actual. FLS has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.5%.

